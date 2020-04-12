Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Renasant posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

RNST stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Renasant has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

In related news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.66 per share, with a total value of $30,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,796.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,787,000 after acquiring an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 979,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Renasant by 5,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 787,153 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $21,543,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.