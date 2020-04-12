Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Repligen posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RGEN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $425,980.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at $170,800.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $268,773.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,032.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,002 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $98.95 on Friday. Repligen has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 224.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.24.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

