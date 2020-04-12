Revain (REV) Market Capitalization Tops $5.12 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Revain has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, BitForex, C-CEX and Kucoin. Revain has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $866,229.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.97 or 0.02798835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00206412 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00049850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Revain

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,410,729 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Mercatox, HitBTC, BitFlip, Kuna, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Kucoin, BitForex and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

