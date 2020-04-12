Reviewing easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) and EHang (OTCMKTS:EH)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EHang and easyJet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million 36.37 -$65.24 million ($1.23) -9.76 easyJet $6.40 billion 0.52 $445.53 million $1.12 7.41

easyJet has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than easyJet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EHang and easyJet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 easyJet 1 7 4 0 2.25

EHang currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. easyJet has a consensus target price of $11.93, indicating a potential upside of 43.76%. Given easyJet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe easyJet is more favorable than EHang.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and easyJet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A easyJet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

easyJet beats EHang on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

