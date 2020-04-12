Reviewing EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EMCORE and Maxim Integrated Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00 Maxim Integrated Products 3 9 2 0 1.93

EMCORE presently has a consensus price target of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 118.13%. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus price target of $62.43, indicating a potential upside of 20.54%. Given EMCORE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EMCORE is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of EMCORE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of EMCORE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE -35.81% -22.49% -16.20% Maxim Integrated Products 35.93% 33.82% 15.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and Maxim Integrated Products’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $87.26 million 0.72 -$35.98 million ($0.71) -3.06 Maxim Integrated Products $2.31 billion 6.03 $827.49 million $2.43 21.31

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than EMCORE. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

EMCORE has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats EMCORE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, computing, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

