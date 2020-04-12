Reviewing Genpact (NYSE:G) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:ATCX)

Genpact (NYSE:G) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Genpact and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genpact 0 2 8 0 2.80 Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genpact currently has a consensus price target of $46.56, suggesting a potential upside of 54.06%. Given Genpact’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Genpact is more favorable than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genpact and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genpact $3.52 billion 1.63 $304.88 million $1.56 19.37 Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Genpact has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.6% of Genpact shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Genpact shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Genpact and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genpact 8.66% 20.97% 8.11% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -23.48% -0.58%

Risk & Volatility

Genpact has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genpact beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls. It also provides transformation services; core industry operation services; and sourcing and procurement services, such as direct and indirect strategic sourcing, category management, spend analytics, procurement operations, master data management, and other procurement and supply chain advisory services. In addition, the company's IT services comprise end-user computing support, infrastructure management, application production support, and database management services, as well as business intelligence and data, enterprise resource planning, quality assurance, technology integration, and business intelligence reporting services. It serves banking and financial services, capital markets, insurance, consumer product goods and retail, life sciences and healthcare, infrastructure, manufacturing and services, insurance, and high-tech industries. Genpact Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

