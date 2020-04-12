Reviewing SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) & 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SolarWinds and 3D Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWinds 3 0 5 0 2.25 3D Systems 4 1 2 0 1.71

SolarWinds currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.95%. 3D Systems has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.62%. Given SolarWinds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SolarWinds is more favorable than 3D Systems.

Risk and Volatility

SolarWinds has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SolarWinds and 3D Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWinds $932.53 million 5.70 $18.64 million $0.76 22.46 3D Systems $629.09 million 1.40 -$69.88 million ($0.39) -18.97

SolarWinds has higher revenue and earnings than 3D Systems. 3D Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarWinds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWinds and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWinds 1.98% 8.93% 4.49% 3D Systems -11.11% -9.91% -6.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of SolarWinds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SolarWinds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of 3D Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SolarWinds beats 3D Systems on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure. The company provides a suite of network management software that provides real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of system management products, which monitor and analyze the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure. It also offers cloud-based monitoring of the full IT stack whether deployed in the cloud or on-premise; and AppOptics, which integrates application performance, server infrastructure monitoring, and custom metrics into one unified cloud-based solution. Its cloud management products enable visibility into log data, cloud infrastructure metrics, applications, tracing, and Web performance management. In addition, the company provides IT service management solutions to enable managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver outsourced IT services and manage their own businesses. Its remote monitoring and management software, which monitors desktops, laptops, servers, and mobile devices across operating systems and platforms. Further, it offers an email protection and archiving platform on a standalone basis that protects businesses from phishing, malware, and other email-borne threats. The company markets and sells its products directly to network and systems engineers, database administrators, storage administrators, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

