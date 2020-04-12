Reviewing United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and LightPath Technologies (NYSE:LPTH)

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares United Microelectronics and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 6.57% 4.76% 2.64% LightPath Technologies -8.05% -8.12% -5.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Microelectronics and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 4 6 0 2.45 LightPath Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $0.75, suggesting a potential downside of 42.31%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Risk and Volatility

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.3% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and LightPath Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 1.09 $314.53 million N/A N/A LightPath Technologies $33.75 million 1.00 -$2.68 million ($0.07) -18.57

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies.

Summary

United Microelectronics beats LightPath Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

