Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of RBBN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. 485,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,526. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $329.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $161.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Ribbon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, Director Kent Mathy bought 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,835.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 11,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $32,872.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,161 shares in the company, valued at $69,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 129,075 shares of company stock worth $384,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 500.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 639,148 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 344,333 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 229.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 392,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 273,643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 494.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 269,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

