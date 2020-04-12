Rimbit (RBT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39,724.86

Rimbit (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Rimbit has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rimbit has a market capitalization of $39,724.86 and approximately $10.00 worth of Rimbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rimbit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002042 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Rimbit Coin Profile

Rimbit (CRYPTO:RBT) is a coin. Rimbit’s total supply is 401,578,118 coins and its circulating supply is 197,581,050 coins. Rimbit’s official Twitter account is @rimbitcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com. The official message board for Rimbit is www.rimbit.com/forums.

Buying and Selling Rimbit

Rimbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rimbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rimbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rimbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

