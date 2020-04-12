Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,593,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day moving average is $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.