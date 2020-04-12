RPICoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 53.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, RPICoin has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. RPICoin has a market cap of $19,153.53 and $1.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00068469 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000172 BTC.

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 950,047,488 coins and its circulating supply is 910,035,552 coins. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

