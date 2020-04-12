Rubies (RBIES) Reaches Market Capitalization of $21,637.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Rubies coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Rubies has a total market cap of $21,637.00 and $12.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rubies has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005778 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008267 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Rubies

Rubies uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Buying and Selling Rubies

Rubies can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

