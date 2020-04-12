Ryo Currency (RYO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $145,356.28

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $145,356.28 and $85.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,974.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.02303989 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.74 or 0.03394191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00615073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00771707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00076852 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00024317 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00530641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 19,487,377 coins and its circulating supply is 19,370,065 coins. The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.