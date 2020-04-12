Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Sabra Health Care REIT reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

SBRA traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,283,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,858. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,908,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,879,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,801,000 after buying an additional 82,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,891,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,951,000 after acquiring an additional 94,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

