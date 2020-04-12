Safe Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $61,517.00 (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $61,517.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004641 BTC on exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004112 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Buying and Selling Safe

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

