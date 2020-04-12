SafeCapital (SCAP) 1-Day Volume Tops $881,186.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 12th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00016160 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $881,186.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00335721 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00419038 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000175 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000533 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,459,447 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,808 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

