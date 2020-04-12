SafeCoin (SAFE) Market Cap Reaches $404,737.18

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. SafeCoin has a market cap of $404,737.18 and approximately $17.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00061300 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.01084800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033362 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00265482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00174197 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007558 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00058731 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

