SafeInsure Hits Market Cap of $390,793.37 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $390,793.37 and $864,955.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00338798 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00418874 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016047 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000176 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 13,608,862 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

