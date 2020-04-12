SafeInsure (SINS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $837,329.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 12th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $356,345.54 and $837,329.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00349167 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00418449 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000182 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000532 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 13,612,222 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

