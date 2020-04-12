SaluS Reaches Market Cap of $4.73 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One SaluS coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.68 or 0.00068205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. SaluS has a market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $3,967.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033345 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00058404 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,831.90 or 0.99653762 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001501 BTC.

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info.

SaluS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

