SaluS (SLS) Price Down 6% This Week

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. SaluS has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $2,018.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can now be bought for about $4.50 or 0.00066872 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and YoBit. Over the last seven days, SaluS has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033085 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00058921 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,759.13 or 1.00427918 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000143 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.