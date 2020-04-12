Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $866.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

