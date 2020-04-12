Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 679.29 ($8.94).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanne Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sanne Group to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC cut shares of Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of LON:SNN opened at GBX 630 ($8.29) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $923.79 million and a P/E ratio of 103.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 570.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 596.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Sanne Group has a 1-year low of GBX 418 ($5.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 762 ($10.02).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.30%.

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

