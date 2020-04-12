Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.75. The company had a trading volume of 921,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,037. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.99.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The business had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,226,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.