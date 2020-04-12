Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ (STSA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STSA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. The firm has a market cap of $314.44 million and a PE ratio of -3.77. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. On average, analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Detlef Albrecht sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $27,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 936.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

