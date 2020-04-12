Scala Reaches Market Capitalization of $218,211.74 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, Scala has traded 47% lower against the US dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $218,211.74 and $1,043.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.97 or 0.02757307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00205871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

