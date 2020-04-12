Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SALT shares. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

NYSE:SALT opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $5.30. The business had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Scorpio Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is 6.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 53,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.