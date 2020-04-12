SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

Shares of SPNE opened at $9.04 on Friday. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $223.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.74.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 126,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SeaSpine by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.