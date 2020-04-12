Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Secureworks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Secureworks by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Secureworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Secureworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Secureworks by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 162,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 88,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Secureworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

SCWX stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $951.19 million, a P/E ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.29. Secureworks has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Secureworks will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.