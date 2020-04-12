Selfkey (KEY) Trading Down 15.7% Over Last Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, RightBTC, ABCC and IDEX. In the last week, Selfkey has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $470,683.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.41 or 0.04254649 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036974 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009782 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,011,648,715 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, ABCC, Kucoin, Tidex, OKEx, RightBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

