SelfSell Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, SelfSell has traded 44.5% lower against the US dollar. SelfSell has a market cap of $39,978.88 and $4,303.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036427 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

