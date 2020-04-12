Sentinel (SENT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $44,081.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000455 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

SENT is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

