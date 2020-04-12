Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches One Day Volume of $119,163.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. Sentivate has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $119,163.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.41 or 0.04254649 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00067342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036974 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014941 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009782 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003464 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,330,133,661 tokens. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

