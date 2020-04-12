Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Shawn J. Carsten acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,365. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pipeline Co Lp Shell acquired 11,029,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $300,000,006.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 191,561,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,209,689.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,933,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $11.27 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.51.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.