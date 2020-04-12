SHIELD (XSH) One Day Volume Hits $40.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. SHIELD has a market cap of $70,425.47 and $40.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.25 or 0.02299388 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.03389923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00601996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00781746 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00076154 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00025711 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00529003 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014915 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.