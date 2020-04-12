SHIELD (XSH) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $70,446.81 and $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,869.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.25 or 0.02303544 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $232.73 or 0.03387742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00620134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00776528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00076947 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00528037 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014547 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

