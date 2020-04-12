Shift Achieves Market Cap of $283,721.47 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Shift has a total market capitalization of $283,721.47 and approximately $155.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shift has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,852,967 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.