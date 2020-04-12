Shift Reaches Market Capitalization of $279,757.89 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Shift has a total market capitalization of $279,757.89 and approximately $71.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shift has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Shift coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,853,991 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.