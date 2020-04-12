ShowHand (HAND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 980.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 1,234.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a total market cap of $95,519.75 and $17.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.43 or 0.02747317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00206478 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00051938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, HitBTC, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

