SIBCoin Trading Up 31.3% This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. SIBCoin has a market cap of $259,233.46 and $897.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,866.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.32 or 0.02305658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.05 or 0.03379350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00617319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00774226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00076825 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00025249 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00527813 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014549 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,331,625 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Livecoin, C-CEX, Upbit, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.