Silverway Market Cap Reaches $157,432.10 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 40.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. In the last seven days, Silverway has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Silverway has a market cap of $157,432.10 and approximately $17,633.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.01 or 0.03379184 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002208 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00761526 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014529 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004784 BTC.

About Silverway

SLV is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.