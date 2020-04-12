Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 21,788,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,140,380. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

