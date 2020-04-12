Skycoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $331,932.00 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00005756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Iquant, Cryptopia, ChaoEX and Binance. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $6.96 million and $331,932.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.50 or 0.02803181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00206645 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050045 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, ChaoEX, Iquant and C2CX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

