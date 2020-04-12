Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $776,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $570,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 59.9% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $89.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.15. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

