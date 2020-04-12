SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 977,977 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of SM Energy worth $21,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in SM Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 32,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in SM Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,103 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $1.75 on Friday. SM Energy Co has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -20.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank cut SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,604.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $248,320.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $228,175 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

