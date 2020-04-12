SmartCash (SMART) Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $183,499.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,046.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.34 or 0.02303851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $238.59 or 0.03385914 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00609184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00772029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00076081 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.18 or 0.00527671 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

