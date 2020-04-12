Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.23.

SNAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,709,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,434,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $151,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,432,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,168,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,180,218 shares of company stock worth $64,165,586 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 9,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.87 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

