SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0121

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $289,481.28 and $77,774.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SnowGem has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004755 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,968,300 coins and its circulating supply is 23,891,208 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

