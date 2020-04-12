Social Activity Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.00 (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Social Activity Token has a market capitalization of $42,439.98 and approximately $3.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Activity Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003722 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00067863 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00373977 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00001037 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014146 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009297 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012682 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Social Activity Token Token Profile

SAT is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

